West Kelowna Hwy 97 crash causing commuter delays

There is a north-bound vehicle incident on West Kelowna Highway 97 at Boucherie Rd.
The incident occurred shortly before 7 a.m.
Emergency crews have closed the right lane and turning lane closed.
Pass with caution and expect delays.
