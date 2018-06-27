West Kelowna is ready for Canada Day

Enjoy a weekend of face painting, fireworks and music as West Kelowna’s exciting community event will be held this weekend.
Take in the Canada Day parade Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. and then stop by the City of West Kelowna tent at the Westside Daze Kids Fair from 12 to 4 p.m. during the annual Westside Daze.
A large play area will be set up for the kids and a spinning wheel with lots of great prizes. West Kelowna Fire Rescue will be there too, according to a City of West Kelowna news release.
A number of streets are being closed to traffic around the parade route Saturday, June 30:
8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for staging
Brenda Lee Road
Gossett Road from Brown Road to Butt Road
Bering Road from Elliott Road to Old Okanagan Highway
9:00 a.m. to noon for staging
Butt Road from Elliott Road to Old Okanagan Highway
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for parade route
Old Okanagan Highway from Butt Road to Drought Road
Drought Road from Old Okanagan Highway to Brown Road
Brown Road from Drought Road to Butt Road
Residents in the affected areas will still have access to and from their homes.
Please note, City of West Kelowna offices will be closed Monday, July 2 and will reopen to serve you by 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 3, the city said.
