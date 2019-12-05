(Contributed)

West Kelowna Light Up coming Friday night

Decorations and lights will take over the City of West Kelowna just in time for the holidays

The City of West Kelowna is ready to reveal the downtown holiday Light Up.

Starting on Friday at 5 p.m., holiday events, performances and a visit from Santa Claus will cover the downtown core of the city in holiday cheer.

The Christmas Light Up will be on Brown Road, from Main Street to Gossett Road, until 8 p.m.

Friday night’s event schedule:

  • 5:00 p.m. – Event and activities open
  • 5:15 p.m. – Lakeview Heights Baptist Kids Choir
  • 5:30 p.m. – Our Lady of Lourdes Kids Choir
  • 6:00 p.m. – Light Up! With Mayor Milsom & Santa
  • 6:15 p.m. – Vox Forte! Youth Choir
  • 6:30 p.m. – Evangelical Christian Choir
  • 7:00 p.m. – Ticálié Irish Dance Academy
  • 7:30 p.m. – Kinshira Fire Dancers
  • 7:50 p.m. – Grand Finale

READ MORE: Half of shoppers say they have no holiday spending budget

READ MORE: Winters most anticipated Craft Culture’s Holiday Market returns

Brown Road will be closed on Friday starting at 3 p.m and the parking lot at the United Church will be closed for the day.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Falkland shootout suspect has lengthy criminal record
Next story
Summerland builders named finalists for awards

Just Posted

WATCH: Video shows Kelowna bylaw officers throwing away items belonging to homeless

The video, which was uploaded to Facebook on Dec. 4, has drawn the ire of many local residents

Kelowna Salvation Army Kettle Campaign in need of donations

Organization has raised $8500 less compared to this point of campaign last year

West Kelowna Light Up coming Friday night

Decorations and lights will take over the City of West Kelowna just in time for the holidays

Moral challenges still exist around euthanasia: UBC Okanagan study

A UBCO professor said nurses are conflicted with assisted deaths due to new end-of-life options

Kelowna man loses appeal claiming he was too drunk to murder his roommate

Daniel Ruff will remain behind bars and is ineligible for parole until 2027

VIDEO: Rockslide closes Highway 93 in Fairmont Hot Springs

Geotechnical team called in to do an assessment after rocks fell from hoodoos

Province gives $4.93M boost to school-based gang prevention program

The funding will see the ‘Erase’ program expand from 12 to 16 communities

Morning Start: What if Jim Carrey was cast as Elf instead of Will Farrel?

Your morning start for Thursday, Dec. 05

Half of shoppers say they have no holiday spending budget

B.C. consumers surveyed estimate they will spend $921 this season

Grandparents raising children: Salmon Arm grandma sees need for support

Peer group formed for those who have unexpectedly taken on the role of parenting

Man sentenced in Salmon Arm to one year in jail for luring adolescent girls

Offence took place online, sentence conditions include restrictions on contact with people under 16

COLUMN: Light holiday movies, filmed here in B.C.

How is it possible to come up with so many holiday-themed movie scripts each year?

Penny the Vernon pitbull works on her fitness

BC SPCA Vernon celebrates Penny’s milestones on social media

Shooting victim’s son-in-law sentenced for vandalizing B.C. home of alleged killer’s wife

Zachary Charles Steele, son-in-law to Rudi Winter, pleaded guilty to mischief over $5,000

Most Read