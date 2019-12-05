West Kelowna Light Up coming Friday night

Decorations and lights will take over the City of West Kelowna just in time for the holidays

The City of West Kelowna is ready to reveal the downtown holiday Light Up.

Starting on Friday at 5 p.m., holiday events, performances and a visit from Santa Claus will cover the downtown core of the city in holiday cheer.

The Christmas Light Up will be on Brown Road, from Main Street to Gossett Road, until 8 p.m.

Friday night’s event schedule:

5:00 p.m. – Event and activities open

5:15 p.m. – Lakeview Heights Baptist Kids Choir

5:30 p.m. – Our Lady of Lourdes Kids Choir

6:00 p.m. – Light Up! With Mayor Milsom & Santa

6:15 p.m. – Vox Forte! Youth Choir

6:30 p.m. – Evangelical Christian Choir

7:00 p.m. – Ticálié Irish Dance Academy

7:30 p.m. – Kinshira Fire Dancers

7:50 p.m. – Grand Finale

Brown Road will be closed on Friday starting at 3 p.m and the parking lot at the United Church will be closed for the day.

