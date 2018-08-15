West Kelowna looks to keep trucks off city roads

A bylaw amendment could mean fines for trucks that veer off highway

Trucks should only be allowed to drive municipal streets according to West Kelowna city staff.

After consulting the public and hearing complaints from West Kelowna residents, city staff proposed a bylaw amendment to council yesterday that will fine trucks for veering off of Highway 97 unless they are doing business in the city.

“By restricting truck traffic to those conducting business in West Kelowna, commercial truck traffic is diverted from residential areas,” says staff.

After receiving public feedback it was made clear that residents had concerns that labelling Highway 97 as a truck route would encourage trucks to take short cuts through neighbourhoods. However trucks are required to take the most direct route to their location.

Coun. Rosalind Neis expressed her concern about enforcement saying that she thinks it’s near impossible.

“Realistically, I think that it would be those that are repeatedly breaking the rules that would be brought to bylaw attention,” Neis said. “It’s unenforceable, if a ticket ever came out of this— which would be great, I would be shocked.”

Boucherie Road and Gellatly Road residents are among the most concerned that their streets would be affected by labelling a truck route. Council stressed that it would have to be made clear to bylaw enforcement that the bylaw is in place to make sure trucks stayed out of neighbourhoods and to reduce short cutting.

“We need to be very clear to make sure that there is no misconception with what the true intent is,” Coun. Rusty Ensign said.

Staff defines trucks as, “Any vehicle or combination of vehicles having a gross weight or licensed gross vehicle weight in excess on 13,700 kilograms.”

Council voted in favour of the bylaw amendment, it will be heard a second time on Aug. 28.

