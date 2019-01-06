West Kelowna looks to paint the town red

West Kelowna is part of this year’s Rogers Hometown Hockey tour

Contributed

West Kelowna is part of this year’s Rogers Hometown Hockey tour and will celebrate all things hockey with a two-day festival on Jan. 19 and 20.

We are calling on all residents and businesses to help ‘Paint the Town Red’ for the month of January. Keep your holiday lights up at your office, decorate your windows, or dress up your car to show your excitement for this hockey celebration.

READ ALSO: West Kelowna Warriors look to rebound against Trail

On Jan. 19 and 20, Mt. Boucherie Community Centre will be the location of the free, two day festival which offers live music, games and more, all celebrating our beloved national game, hockey. There will be a chance to meet hosts Ron MacLean, Tara Slone and some NHL alumni.

Most Read