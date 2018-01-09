West Kelowna man dies while snowmobiling

Sadly, despite the efforts of those performing CPR on scene, the man was deemed deceased

Mounties are working closely with the BC Coroners Service after a West Kelowna man died in the Graystokes area east of Kelowna while snowmobiling with family and friends Monday afternoon.

RCMP were called Jan. 8 2018 at 12:40 p.m. and learned that a West Kelowna man was reportedly in medical distress inside a rural cabin amongst the Graystokes snowmobile trails.

“Police had learned from the caller, who had travelled approx. 20 minutes by snowmobile to be able to call for emergency services, that the male was with a group of family and friends when he suddenly collapsed,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release.

Central Okanagan Search And Rescuecrews and the Big White Fire Department were engaged to assist and emergency crews were challenged with poor cellular and radio reception.

“Sadly, despite the efforts of those performing CPR on scene, the man was deemed deceased upon the arrival of emergency medical crews by a Search and Rescuehelicopter, ”said O’Donaghey.

The deceased male has since been positively identified as 39-year-old West Kelowna man, Mike Milligan.

“I would like to thank all the volunteers from the club, Okangan Search and Rescue, Big White Fire Dept, and BC Air Medics. What started as an amazing day ended tragically around 1 p.m. with the passing of our friend Mikey Milligan,” Bill Petton wrote on the Kelowna Snowmobile Club page. “Ryan, Rob and Brandon, who performed CPR for over an hour and a half did everything possible, but by the time we got the Fire Dept and chopper to the Hilton he had already passed. Brandon and Cory you guys were amazing and thank you. Mikey leaves behind a young daughter, are prayers are with her and his family tonight.”

RCMP continue to assist the BC Coroners Service with their investigation into the man’s death, as his death is not believed to be suspicious in nature. There is no further information available for release.

