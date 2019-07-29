West Kelowna man’s murder trial delayed until 2020

Kevin Costin, who is charged in the killing of his wife, trial has been pushed until next year

A West Kelowna man charged in the 2015 killing of his wife appeared in B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna Monday, but won’t be back in front of a judge until next year.

Kevin Costin, who is in his late 50’s, has had his trial delayed until March 2020.

He was charged with second-degree murder, arson, and indignity to human remains on May 26, 2017, in relation to the death of his wife 37-year-old Hazel Budiongan.

Costin’s trial was set to begin last week but because of complications, it was put on hold.

No details as to why the case was postponed can be released because of the publication bans in place.

