West Kelowna may have new city hall in 2027

West Kelowna council has approved a 10-year plan to finance the construction

Contributed

West Kelowna city hall may be moving from the base of Boucherie Mountain to what would be their first city hall in 2027.

The municipality is looking to buy new land for a new administrative building. To finance the future construction, the City of Kelowna’s budget, West Kelowna council has approved a 10-year plan where money will be set aside each year from the budget. Currently there is $700,000 dedicated to the city hall reserve, by 2027 the funds are expected to have grown to $10.6 million.

The city estimates that the new city hall will cost $20 million in 2027 not including land.

Then $8.6 million of the funds will come from a Capital Reserve, a further $500,000 will come from gas tax and $250,000 from an Equipment Reserve.

No date for construction has been set.

