West Kelowna mayor stays, excited for new Kelowna counterpart

Few Okanagan mayors managed to hold onto the top spot during Saturday’s municipal elections.

In West Kelowna, Gord Milsom says he is excited to take on another four-year term as the city’s mayor.

“There’s a new mayor in Lake Country, there’s a new mayor in Peachland, and also Kelowna. I guess I’m the only repeat mayor. That puts me in a unique position.”

Milsom won by a landslide, beating opponent Andrew Kwaczynski with 79.9 per cent of the vote.

Milsom says he’s excited to see what the new council can do with some of those elected having a great deal of experience and few others with a bit of a newer perspective.

“We’re going to start with orientation for serving council… Then we’ll be focusing on the budget and putting thought into our community plan for 2023 and really for the next four-year term. But we will also focus on completing some important projects, the first being the new Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant so we have safe, clean, reliable water.”

Milsom also says they’ll focus on the new library building and the Official Community Plan to prepare for future growth of the city.

Black Press Media asked Milsom his thoughts on the changes in Kelowna, including Tom Dyas beating out incumbent Colin Basran for mayor.

“I congratulate the new mayor and say thank you to Colin Basran for the good work that he’s done, but I do look forward to beginning with a new mayor, elect-mayor Tom Dyas, and developing a relationship with him so that we can work in a collaborative way. It’s really important that we work well together to accomplish items of mutual interest within the region.”

Four West Kelowna council incumbents are returning to the role: Stephen Johnston, Rick de Jong, Jason Friesen, and Carol Zanon.

Two new faces have joined the governing body: Tasha Da Silva and Garrett Millsap.

