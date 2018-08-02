Chantelle Desrosiers

West Kelowna mom running for school board

Chantelle Desrosiers a candidate for West Kelowna trustee

A West Kelowna resident wants to represent her community on the Central Okanagan Board of Education.

Chantelle Desrosiers plans to run for the West Kelowna school trustee seat in this fall’s civic election.

Desrosiers has two children in West Kelowna public schools—one in elementary school and the other starting high school this fall.

She has volunteered in the local schools and held a variety of executive positions in parent advisory councils for the last nine years, most recently as PAC president at Constable Neil Bruce Middle School.

She has a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance from the University of Alberta.

Now she’s looking to apply her life experience to help shape the future of schools in West Kelowna.

“I am running because I value the influence our education system has on our children and our community. West Kelowna is a rapidly growing and dynamic community and we need to provide a diverse educational environment if we want to continue to thrive,” said Desrosiers.

“The ultimate focus should always be the students. I will work with the board, district staff, and the community to create a shared vision of learning, build strategic partnerships, uphold district policies, and objectively seek solutions to problems.”

She is particularly concerned about the significant challenges facing schools in West Kelowna over the next two to three years.

“West Kelowna is about to embark on grade reconfiguration this September, middle school French Immersion in September 2019, and late entry French Immersion at the same time,” said Desrosiers in her candidacy announcement press release.

“The west side is in desperate need of a new high school and a solution to the ever-present portables at our schools. And of course, there are always financial constraints. The next few years will require a more proactive and creative approach to addressing the issues at hand.”

“As a parent, I am grateful for the many teachers and administrators who create strong and dynamic environments for students to flourish in, and I know that parents, educators, and community members have concerns and ideas regarding our schools.”

Desrosiers said as a trustee, she would be committed to encourage dialogue and welcome input from the public.

She was one of many parents critical in public meetings earlier this year about the lack of consultation from the school board regarding the grade reconfigeration and French Immersion expansion issues adapted for West Kelowna schools.

”I believe it is the responsibility of the trustees to provide leadership and guidance that assists students of diverse abilities, needs and backgrounds, so they can all reach their full potential.”

