West Kelowna pushes B.C. government to invest in local roads

West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom wants more investment by the B.C. government on local roads

The City of West Kelowna is pushing the province to improve road conditions and law enforcement along portions of Highway 97.

During a discussion at the Union of BC Muncipalities convention in Vancouver last Thursday, West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom pushed the B.C. government to invest more money into busy intersections along the highway around Boucherie Road and Westlake Road.

Milsom told the Minister of Transportation, Claire Trevena, that easing traffic congestion is a major priority for the city.

“We advised the minister that we are very supportive of the interchange project at Boucherie Road and hope to see an interchange constructed at Westlake Road in the near-term as well.”

According to the B.C. Ministry of Transportation, investments for the design of the two future interchange projects were improved in 2018. They expect preliminary and functional design phases for the projects to be completed by late 2020.

Milsom also highlighted that for businesses to prosper in West Kelowna tackling traffic issues must be the number one priority.

“Expanding the capacity of Highway 97 through West Kelowna is critical to our residents to not only improve the safety of this busy corridor, but to attract new investment and support economic growth and the ministry is very aware of this,” he said.

As part of the investments, West Kelowna is also seeking greater power to let the city independently implement photo radar enforcement on local roads. Currently, municipalities have to work collaboratively with the B.C. government to set up traffic radar enforcement around residential areas, playgrounds and school zones.

The 2019 UBCM Convention was held last week from September 23 to the 27 at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

