West Kelowna RCMP host Indigenous youth at Cop Camp

The recruiting-oriented camp focused on putting a positive light on a career in the RCMP

Indigenous young men and women took part in Cop Camp at Mount Boucherie Secondary on May 27. (Photo/City of West Kelowna)

After nearly two years of being postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, West Kelowna RCMP Indigenous Policing Section WKIPS was finally able to host a much-anticipated Cop Camp.

The recruiting-oriented camp focused on putting a positive light on a career in the RCMP for young Indigenous men and women.

On May 27, 16 students got to have a mini depot-style experience at Mount Boucherie Secondary School. They were given matching tracksuits, placed in a dorm-style environment, and instructed on various aspects of the RCMP over four days. They were also provided with demonstrations from different sections of the RCMP, like police dog services, forensic identification, the emergency response team, traffic services and recruiting.

The goal of the camp was to pique curiosity and give a snapshot into the depot experience as well as explore potential career opportunities within the RCMP. The camp was geared toward Indigenous cultural teachings.

“These young people are our future,” said Const. Rolly Williams. “My job here is to get a few kids to come out of the camp and get them interested in and excited about becoming a member of the RCMP.”

Read More: Indigenous designed mural unveiled in Westbank

Read More: West Kelowna Warriors welcome Kelowna native from WHL

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West KelownaIndigenousRCMP