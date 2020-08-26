RCMP stock photo (Black Press)

West Kelowna RCMP investigating single vehicle collision

The incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 26

West Kelowna RCMP are investigating a single vehicle incident that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, Aug. 26.

Police said the detachment received a call just before 2:30 a.m. for a Toyota pickup truck that struck a concrete barrier and a power pole. The vehicle rolled several times and came to rest on Drought Road on Highway 97 in Peachland.

The 27-year-old female driver was the only person in the vehicle and was transported to Kelowna General Hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle was reported as stolen from Vernon on Aug. 13.

There are no charges at this time as the investigation is still ongoing.

West Kelowna RCMP are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the detachment at 250-768-2880. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

