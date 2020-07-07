RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

West Kelowna RCMP searching for suspects after stolen vehicle dumped

Police found the stolen pickup truck in the backcountry

West Kelowna RCMP are searching for a pair of suspects after a stolen pickup truck was abandoned in the Central Okanagan backcountry.

Shortly after 2 p.m on Sunday, July 5, RCMP received a report of a stolen truck from a residence along Smith Creek Road. Investigators were told the grey 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck was taken sometime in the night.

The stolen truck was reported several times throughout the afternoon on Monday, July 6. Reports stated it was being driven in an erratic manner. The RCMP requested the assistance of Kelowna RCMP Air Services in an effort to locate the vehicle from above.

“Shortly after 6 p.m., the stolen pickup truck was located off the side of the Bear Lake Forest Service Road, with the assistance of the RCMP helicopter pilot,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

“Two male occupants were seen inside the pickup truck, but allegedly fled on foot prior to the arrival of frontline officers into the backcountry.”

Two police canine teams also attended the area to search on the ground, but the suspects were not located.

The investigation is active and ongoing. If you have information about this incident, you are asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

West Kelowna RCMP searching for suspects after stolen vehicle dumped

Police found the stolen pickup truck in the backcountry

Most Read