West Kelowna reopens city hall to the public

The city encourages people to conduct business online as much as possible

The City of West Kelowna has opened its doors to the public but continues to encourage people to conduct as much business as possible online.

To assist the public with COVID-19 protocols, including social distancing and gathering size limits, for the next several weeks, a welcome back ambassador will greet customers in the city hall courtyard during business hours between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m, Monday to Friday, excluding statutory holidays.

City hall reception will allow eight people in the building at a time in the interest of safety and staff. Residents should note they encounter wait times and may wish to access the city’s online services and connect with staff by phone at 778-797-1000 or email at info@westkelowna.ca. Details for specific departments can be found at westkelowna.ca/services.

The city is accepting building permits. Visit westkelownacity.ca/building for the most up to date procedures. For booking inspections or additional questions, please call 778-797-8820.

Customers inquiring about public hearings, subdivisions and development permits and applications should make an appointment by calling 778-797-8830.

View rec programs and register online at westkelownacity.ca/recguide. Call 778-797-2265 to inquire about facility and sports field bookings.

READ MORE: Highway 33 reopens following washout

The city has outlined the following steps for those who still need to conduct business at city hall in person:

1. Observe all COVID-19 measures including the use of provided hand sanitizer and maintain safe social distances of two metres/six feet.

2. Follow signs and markings that identify safe physical distances along the walkway leading up to the entrance.

3. If you have an appointment, notify the city ambassador.

4. If encountering a line-up, take your place in line and follow physical distancing measures. Our ambassador will assist you.

5. Please sanitize your hands before and after your visit. The city will provide sanitizer.

Things may change quickly due to COVID-19’s impacts on city services. Please visit westkelownacity.ca/covid-19 and follow us on social media for up to date information.

READ MORE: Budding Central Okanagan entrepreneur students honoured

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter