West Kelowna sports fields set to reopen

City of West Kelowna annouced the sports fields will reopen April 13

Outdoor sports are returning to West Kelowna fields.

The City of West Kelowna are reopening all the city’s sports fields April 13, giving the fields a little bit of extra time to toughen up from the winter season.

The city urges residents to stay off the field until April 13, as crews are also getting the last season and portable amenities, like washrooms, available to open as well.

The Kids Care Spray Park is set to reopen May long weekend.

