West Kelowna is facing a $5.2 million bill for recovery from last year’s flooding.—Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

West Kelowna still repairing damage caused by 2o17 floods

Two new projects, one on Powers Creek and another on McDougall Creek, about to start says city

The City of West Kelowna will undertake a variety of projects in the coming weeks to repair damage to public infrastructure caused by last year’s flooding, and to protect infrastructure against possible future floods.

According to the city, projects scheduled to begin once provincial permitting is approved include:

• Lower Powers Creek—increasing conveyance of water in Powers Creek under the Gellatly Road Bridge to Okanagan Lake.

• Middle and Lower McDougall Creek—increasing conveyance in McDougall Creek to protect the sewer, road, and lift station infrastructure in the area.

Projects currently underway include:

• Upper McDougall Creek—protecting the new bridge and underground utilities downstream by excavating material from the creek.

• Powers Creek Intake Reservoir – excavating material from the intake reservoir at the Powers Creek Water Treatment Plant to re-establish the sediment pond and protect intake infrastructure.

• Smith Creek at Carrington Road—removal of sediment.

• Keefe Creek—protecting the sewer line in Rock Ridge Park by re-establishing flow into bypass culvert.

All flood recovery projects combined are estimated to cost $5.24 million and are expected to be complete by the time of the spring freshet this year, said spokeswoman Kirsten Jones in a news release issued by the city Thursday.

Private property owners living in flood-prone areas or near waterways are encouraged to consider how to best protect their property in case of flooding.

Residents are also advised to contact the city’s planning department at 778-797-8830 before conducting any work in waterways or sensitive aquatic areas on your property.

For more information about protecting your property from flooding in the Central Okanagan go to cordemergency.ca.

