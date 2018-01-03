Credit: Pixabay

West Kelowna student awarded boating scholarship

Nic Meakin was given a Glenn Spartz Scholarship from the Boating BC Association

A West Kelowna student was given a head start in his marine training as students from BCIT were awarded scholarships.

Ten students from British Columbia were awarded Glenn Spartz Scholarships from Boating BC, in order to further pursue their careers in the industry.

Nic Meakin from West Kelowna was selected as a scholarship recipient along with: Darryl Stanley, from Surrey, Michael Lance, Powell River Nathan Choo, West Vancouver, , Thomas Arnold, Courtenay, Thilak Adikari, North Vancouver, Nolan Hyam, Enderby, Joseph Cervantes, Surrey, Brock Kelsch, Nanaimo and Brandon Miller, Sidney.

Created specifically in response to the growing demand for skilled marine trades, the scholarship directly supports individuals working towards their educational and career goals.

“We’ve seen the boating industry in B.C. grow by 30 per cent over the last five years, and with this growth we’re seeing a shortage of qualified marine mechanical technicians,” said Boating BC president, Don Prittie. “The Glenn Spartz Scholarship is one-way Boating BC is working to address this shortage and we couldn’t be more please to distribute these scholarships to students looking to pursue careers in boating.”

Each scholarship recipient received up to $1,500 towards their education, and are entering level two of the Marine Mechanical Technician program at BCIT in January.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Serious crash closes Highway 97 in Peachland

Just Posted

West Kelowna student awarded boating scholarship

Nic Meakin was given a Glenn Spartz Scholarship from the Boating BC Association

Serious crash closes Highway 97 in Peachland

Two people were taken to hospital following a collision on Highway 97

Cost of snow-clearing mounts in Central Okanagan

Kelowna says it expects to be $300,000 over budget for 2017

Police search for Kelowna robbery suspect ongoing

The Kelowna RCMP have released new images of a suspect at the M&M Food Market

Dilworth rink ready for action

Kelowna residents eager for pond hockey can hit the Dilworth Mountain rink once again

Fundraising flights take off from Kelowna’s airport

Give Hope Wings will take three pilots in two small planes to 20 countries in the Americas

Hergott: Targeting driver’s attitudes

Lawyer Paul Hergott takes issue with how drivers act behind the wheel

Artist compares TTC censorship on installation to North Korea

The Toronto Transit Commission hits the red light on a subway art installation that has been in the works since 2009

Reconciliation hits stage, screens with touring production

Global audience invited to interact with Vancouver cast in final production this March

Albas: Why did the PM meet with Joshua Boyle?

Conservative MP Dan Albas questions why the Prime Minister held a secret meeting

Pilot ordered to pay Air Canada $36,000 in fraudulent ticket scheme

Incidents date back to 2012, when Sensors Quality Management Inc. operated a “mystery shopper” program

Rockets’ Porter CHL goalie of the week

Kelowna’s James Porter, 17, earned two wins including his second career shutout

Letter: What makes wine guy a climate expert?

Kelowna letter-writer asks what makes a local winery owner an expert on climate change

DeHart: ACT Kelowna West Council keeps giving back

Kelowna hotelier Maxine DeHart takes a look at the local business scene

Most Read