West Kelowna teacher charged with luring, sexual exploitation may plead in January

The charges date back to the spring of 2018 and Furman is currently out on bail.

  • Dec. 14, 2018 6:30 a.m.
  • News

By Cheryl Wierda

We may know early in the new year whether a former Mount Boucherie teacher will go to trial or not on charges of child luring, sexual exploitation, sexual assault and attempting to obstruct justice.

Brad Michael Furman, 29, was in court Thursday. It was heard that there have been some discussions about “resolution” in the case. An article student speaking on behalf of Furman’s lawyer indicated there are “some issues to figure out,” but that the next appearance could “be for resolution.”

READ ALSO: TEACHER FACES SEXUAL ASSAULT CHARGES

The court also heard that Crown and defence are still going through a large amount of disclosure that forms the potential evidence in the case.

Article student Amanda Willox did not elaborate on what the resolution could be, but typically it means that an accused could be considering pleading guilty to at least some of the charges they face.

The charges date back to the spring of 2018 and Furman is currently out on bail.

The case returns to court Jan. 17 for an arraignment hearing. At an arraignment hearing a person typically enters a plea of guilty or not guilty.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
France shooter killed Thursday during police operation
Next story
Kelowna housing prices expected to fall

Just Posted

City budget 2019: Kelowna council settles on 4.43% tax hike

Proposed tax hike includes controversial 1.95 per cent levy to address infrastructure “deficit”

Kelowna housing prices expected to fall

Expect the market to return to balanced conditions.

West Kelowna teacher charged with luring, sexual exploitation may plead in January

The charges date back to the spring of 2018 and Furman is currently out on bail.

SHOP LOCAL CONTEST: Win $500 worth of Kelowna’s ‘wish list’ items

Contest runs until Dec. 20

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

Fashion Fridays: How to change your beauty routine

Kim XO, lets you in on her style secrets each Fashion Friday on the Black Press Media Network

Increase in downed power lines in B.C., how to stay safe

BC Hydro study finds a third of British Columbians may be putting themselves at risk

Judge sets bail at $2.5 million in 1987 slaying of B.C. couple

William Talbott II, 55, is charged with two counts of aggravated first-degree murder

EU leaders vow to press on with ‘no-deal’ Brexit plans

European Union leaders have offered Theresa May sympathy but no promises, as the British prime minister seeks a lifeline.

Powerful winds set to hit Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island

The agency says winds in coastal areas will strengthen up to 70 kilometres an hour before the front moves inland and gusts reach 90 kilometres an hour.

Wind and cold to hit the Okanagan, Coquihalla

Cold weather is expected to wallop the valley

Mandatory victim surcharge cruel and unusual punishment, top court rules

Stephen Harper’s Conservative government made the charges mandatory in 2013.

Tourism minister postpones trip to China amid tensions between two countries

Tourism Minister Melanie Joly’s office says Canada and China have mutually agreed to postpone a closing ceremony next week.

Police across Canada probe bomb threats as U.S. authorities dismiss ‘hoax’

A police spokesman said the emails were the same as those received elsewhere in North America

Most Read