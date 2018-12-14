West Kelowna teacher charged with luring, sexual exploitation may plead in January

The charges date back to the spring of 2018 and Furman is currently out on bail.

By Cheryl Wierda

We may know early in the new year whether a former Mount Boucherie teacher will go to trial or not on charges of child luring, sexual exploitation, sexual assault and attempting to obstruct justice.

Brad Michael Furman, 29, was in court Thursday. It was heard that there have been some discussions about “resolution” in the case. An article student speaking on behalf of Furman’s lawyer indicated there are “some issues to figure out,” but that the next appearance could “be for resolution.”

The court also heard that Crown and defence are still going through a large amount of disclosure that forms the potential evidence in the case.

Article student Amanda Willox did not elaborate on what the resolution could be, but typically it means that an accused could be considering pleading guilty to at least some of the charges they face.

The case returns to court Jan. 17 for an arraignment hearing. At an arraignment hearing a person typically enters a plea of guilty or not guilty.

