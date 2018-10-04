The telephone poles in the midle of the new sidewalks being build alongside the rebuild Boucherie Road in West Kelowna. —Image: contributed

West Kelowna to fix misplaced poles

The poles were located in the centre of the sidewalk

The second phase of the Boucherie Road improvement that left telephone poles located in the middle of the sidewalk will be fixed.

The design underwent an extensive review process prior to construction. Consultation before construction began estimated that to move the power lines underground could cost up to $4 million.

Boucherie Road, also known as the Wine Route, is being reconstructed between Stuart Road and Ogden Road and will include bike lanes, two roundabouts and wider sidewalks.

RELATED: Telephone poles in centre of sidewalk angers West Kelowna watchdog

The power poles will now be moved in between the crosswalk and bike lane. However they will not be moved until spring or summer next year.

Taxpayers will not be charged for the relocation. Some of the funds will come from ICBC, Bike B.C. Program, B.C. Hydro and the Gas Tax Fund.

The Phase II of the Boucherie Road project is on track to be completed by November. The second phase is costing $8.7 million for the 1.3 kilometres of road in Lakeview Heights and a new water main underneath it.

