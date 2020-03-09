West Kelowna to make changes to Glenrosa Road to slow speeders, improve safety

Construction on the project will begin in the spring of 2020

The City of West Kelowna will soon begin construction on Glenrosa Road.

The $9.2 million project aims to slow down speeders and improve safety in the area. The design for the road was presented to the public at an open house on Feb. 5, in conjunction with the draft 2020 budget open house.

According to the city, the general response to the project was positive.

“Most of the attendees liked the design, thought improvements were long overdue for this section of Glenrosa Road and that it would be a benefit to the area,” said the city.

“There were several people who commented on the landscaping features at the major intersections, and how they would add to the overall aesthetic of the project. The consensus was that the improvements to driver, pedestrian and cyclist safety would be of benefit to the entire Glenrosa neighbourhood.”

The main areas of concern were:

  • The unsafe intersection at Glenrosa and McIver Roads
  • Pedestrian safety along Glenrosa, especially for school children
  • Speeding concerns along Glenrosa Road in general
  • Walking and parking issues in and around Glenrosa Middle School during the morning
  • drop off and afternoon pick up times
  • Money should be spent on other priorities

The improvements will be as follows:

  • Glenrosa Rd Construction – McGinnis to Glen Abbey
  • 2020 Pedestrian Improvements – McIver Road
  • McTaggart Road Drainage Improvements
  • Water Main – McIver and Gorman
  • Glenrosa Road Erosion Protection
  • Glenrosa Sidewalk – Glen Abbey to Webber

For more information visit the City of West Kelowna website.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna RCMP seek suspect who spat on woman’s face
Next story
Feds have fiscal room to react to impacts of COVID-19, says Bill Morneau

Just Posted

Passenger numbers drop at Kelowna International Airport as coronavirus grips globe

Director Sam Samaddar said passenger numbers are down almost 4% year-over-year

Kelowna Owls fall in B.C. provincial championships

KSS finishes 2nd in the province as Vernon, George Elliot and Kelowna Christian crack top 10

West Kelowna resident organizing a group to clean up Rose Valley

Claire Dodge said the day is tentatively set for May 2

West Kelowna to make changes to Glenrosa Road to slow speeders, improve safety

Construction on the project will begin in the spring of 2020

Kelowna council nixes another policy-breaking pot shop application

Proposal was just 12 metres shy of the 500-metre distance between stores mandated by city policy

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

‘Don’t judge a person’ says friend of Salmon Arm man who died in fire

RCMP, BC Coroners Service investigating fatal explosion at camp

B.C. care providers say masks, medical supplies ‘drying up’ due to COVID-19 concerns

Seniors care providers urge the public: ‘Stop buying masks!’

‘Now I have no worries,’ says $1M Vernon lotto winner

Wade Hardie, former carpenter/horse trainer-owner, won $1 million Saturday

COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess still scheduled to dock in Vancouver this April: port

There were 21 cases of COVID-19 reported on board the cruise ship

‘Crying fowl’: BC SPCA calls on hobby farmers to stop abandoning chickens

SPCA branch getting ‘increasing number of calls to rescue birds who have been dumped on logging roads’

Two Chilliwack high school students hospitalized after vaping and ‘foaming at the mouth’

Principal emails parents after incidents that involved two students blacking out

Toilet paper flying off shelves at Salmon Arm stores amid COVID-19 concerns

Shoppers buying up hand sanitizer and other disinfectants, zinc lozenges

March supermoon to light up the skies over B.C. tonight

Moon about 20,000 kilometres closer than average distance

Most Read