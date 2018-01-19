Information about changes to West Kelowna’s water systems and rates will be included in this month’s utility bills. —Image: Pixabay

West Kelowna water info to be included with utility bills

Changes coming for residents include increases to the rates they will pay for water from now on

The City of West Kelowna has produced a special edition of its quarterly newsletter, dedicated to the city’s water system and the changes that are coming.

And it plans to distribute it with utility bills being sent out this month.

According to the city, these changes related to the water system—particularly increasing water rates—will impact all water customers and residents are encouraged to read the important information in the newsletter.

According to city hall, it is council’s goal to see one water system, one quality of water and one rate for all residents by 2021.

“Water is essential to everything we do. The city needs a system that provides all West Kelowna residents with safe, clean water for drinking, cooking, bathing and many other everyday needs at home and on the job,” said the city in a news release issued Thursday.

“The massive infrastructure network that stretches from mountaintop snowpack to the valley bottom needs to be operated, maintained and eventually upgraded and replaced. “

The January 2018 Newsletter—Special Water System Edition includes information about:

• New water rates

• Water conservation

• West Kelowna’s rates compared to other jurisdictions

• The planned new Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant

• History of the city’s five water systems

• Frequently asked questions

The newsletter will be included with utility bill, currently being mailed to residents mail . It is also available online at www.westkelownacity.ca/waterrates.

