West Kelowna water warning downgraded

City lowers boil water notice for Lakeview water system to a water quality advisory

Working in conjunction with the Interior Health Authority, the City of West Kelowna has downgraded the boil water notice for the Lakeview water system to a water quality advisory.

Turbidity levels in the Rose Valley reservoir have reduced to a level that means a boil water notice is no longer required.

A water quality advisory means children, the elderly, people with weakened immunity and anyone else seeking added protection should use boiled water, or an alternate, safe source, for drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing food, making beverages and ice and mixing baby formula.

The City of West Kelowna is making free water available at the bulk water station located at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. Water from the station is treated via the Powers Creek Treatment Plant, which uses methods including filtration, UV radiation and chlorination. Users need to bring their own containers and hoses if needed and ensure they are clean and suitable for potable water.

As part of the city’s ongoing efforts to reduce turbidity, water main flushing of the Lakeview system will continue. Water service will not be interrupted, however, some customers may notice a reduction in pressure and additional discoloration after the flushing has occurred. The city says residents may wish to run the cold water tap until it is clear.

The Pritchard/Sunnyside and West Kelowna Estates Water System also remain on a water quality advisory at this time.

Most Read