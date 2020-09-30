Grizzli Winery is located at 2550 Boucherie Road, Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

West Kelowna’s Grizzli Winery to launch take-home floral creations workshop

The Workshop teaches the community to build creations such as table centerpieces and vase arrangements

Grizzli Winery and Sweet Elegance Floral Design have teamed up this fall to provide the community with the skills to make their own take-home floral creations, ranging from Thanksgiving table centerpieces and vase arrangements to Holiday wreaths.

Workshops will be held at the elegant Grizzli Winery in West Kelowna and will include all supplies and a glass of wine. $5 from every ticket sold will be donated to the Canadian Mental Health Association- Kelowna.

“The Collectif Concept was borne through our personal desire to continuously grow, challenge ourselves and learn new skills or ideas, all while giving back to our community,” said Grizzli Winery Collectif coordinator Breanna Nathorst.

“Through the ups and downs of our busy lives and everything that has happened in 2020, it is easy to forget the importance of our own mental health. We need reminders to ‘stop and smell the roses’, to appreciate what we have, to wind down, and to focus and nurture our own selves and our community”.

Upcoming Fall Workshops:

October 3 – Thanksgiving Table Centre

A wonderful addition to any table or as a gift, this class will focus on fall colors and textures to create a stunning floral table centerpiece, including candles.

October 24 – Vase Arrangement

How to design and style a variety of hand cut flowers into a glass vase. Perfect for beginner learning to assemble cuts from the garden or creating something with existing bunches. Time permitting, we will create a floral crown using up all the bits.

November 14 – Evergreen Porch Pot

This class provides a festive welcome to any outdoor entranceway. Designed with traditional Christmas greens of pine, cedar and fir, these porch pots will last the entire season.

November 28 – Holiday Wreath/Garland

Create/decorate your home with a fresh evergreen wreath or garland for the upcoming holiday season. This class will show you how to establish a base and welcomes you to bring any embellishments to add. Long lasting pine, cedar and fir will be provided.

November 29 – Evergreen Porch Pot

This class provides a festive welcome to any outdoor entranceway. Designed with traditional Christmas greens of pine, cedar and fir, these porch pots will last the entire season.

