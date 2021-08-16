West Kelowna’s Mount Law Wildfire evacuees directed to Kelowna for emergency supports

The fast-moving Mount Law fire triggered evacuation alerts and orders in West Kelowna throughout the night

With evacuation alerts and orders in place due to the 800-hectare wildfire near West Kelowna, residents are being asked to leave their properties quickly and get to a safe place.

Public information officer at the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre, Laura Wilson, said evacuating Glenrosa residents should come to the Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre located at 1480 Sutherland in Kelowna.

Emergency operations closed the reception centre at Mount Boucherie Secondary to streamline the process for evacuees.

“Of course, with things evolving with both fires (White Rock Lake and Mount Law), we’re doing our best to support evacuees from these areas,” Wilson said.

“We’re asking people who need help to go to the ESS in Sutherland. We can connect them to the resources they need, and we can also connect them with ALERT if they have animals.”

Due to the fluid situation, she said they don’t have exact numbers on evacuees who have come through the ESS yet, but she confirmed they are steadily busy, especially as Glenrosa residents seek shelter and support. Evacuation orders impacted 460 homes in the Upper Glenrosa area on Sunday night and more than 1,900 properties are on evacuation alert.

With tourist season also in full swing, Wilson said hotel vacancies are low and there isn’t enough room for evacuees.

“If you are able to, find accommodation with family and friends, please do so,” she said.

“It’s very hard to find accommodations for the evacuees right now.”

Wilson said they are encouraging residents to still register with the ESS even if they don’t need help to ensure they are accounted for.

If you are an evacuee, register online at ess.gov.bc.ca.

