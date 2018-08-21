Local country artist Ben Klick will perform Friday at the final West Kelowna Music in The Park concert on Friday. —Image: Capital News file

West Kelowna’s Music in the Park concert series wraps up Friday

Last concert of the season will feature local country artist Ben Klick

West Kelowna’s Music In The Park free concert series will wrap up for the summer on Friday with a concert by local country artist Ben Klick

The concert is scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m. at the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre with the first of two opening acts, emerging artist Shaughnessy Rose. At 7:00 p.m. Jackson Hollow Trio will take to the stage with Klick scheduled to play at 8 p.m.

Klick was named the 2017 Country Club Act of the Year by the British Columbia Country Music Awards.

The concert could be impacted by the heavy smoke in the air if it is still present by Friday. The current forecast is for cooler temperatures and rain which could clear the smoke. The City of West Kelowna says it is monitoring the current air quality and advises those planning to attend to follow it on Twitter and Facebook and visit its website at westkelownacity.ca for the latest on Music in the Park. More information on air quality can be found at here.

This year marked West Kelowna’s sixth year of Music in the Park with concert attendance averaging about 600 fans through the summer.

Music in the Park is produced and promoted by Creative Okanagan with Aug. 24’s concert sponsored by Pushor Mitchell Lawyers and Valley First Credit Union.

