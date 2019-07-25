West Kelowna’s Music in the Park offers back-to-back nights of fun

City of West Kelowna offers bonus round to popular summer concert series

Juno nominated singer, songwriter Crystal Shawanda will bring her country and blues to the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre on Friday, July 26. (Contributed)

Be sure to mark your calendars for this weekend as the City of West Kelowna’s beloved Music in the Park concert series is offering a special bonus round.

That’s right — two nights of free music in Memorial Park at the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre.

Crystal Shawanda, Juno award nominated and winner of the 2013 Indigenous Music Album of the Year, will take the stage at 8 p.m. on Friday night.

Hailing from the Wikwemikong reserve on an island in Ontario, Shawanda was taught to sing and play guitar by her parents, but it wasn’t until her brother introduced her to the blues that she really found her sound.

Her music bridges country stylings with bluesy charm, taking inspiration from Muddy Waters and B.B. King.

Shawanda will be bringing her tunes—including songs from her new album, VooDoo Woman—to life in this can’t miss concert.

She will be supported by opening act Michael Daniels, a prairie-raised, B.C.-educated, up-and-coming country singer and songwriter.

But don’t burn out your dancing shoes just yet, because on Saturday the Shawn Lightfoot Band and Keala Morazain will take to the stage to give Music in the Park goers an extra dose of live music.

Vernon’s four-piece Shawn Lightfoot Band will perform their fan-favourite set list boasting crowd-pleasing rock, country and pop cover tunes at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Keala Morazain will take the stage just before to help warm up the crowd. Morazain is a talented young singer from Lake Country who has performed at events including Live In Lake Country. If you haven’t seen her yet, check this out:

Emerging bands will kickoff both shows at 6:40 p.m. so be sure to get there early to support the local talent and beat the lines for the food trucks.

Nomadic Bannock, Kona Ice of Central Okanagan, Dosa Crepes and Peter Ze German will be on-site to ensure concert-goers are well fed and energized.

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Prairie-raised country singer Michael Daniels will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday night. (Contributed)

Previous story
Air conditioning disputes are causing ‘cold wars’ in B.C. workplaces: report
Next story
Uber says it may not operate outside of Metro Vancouver over driver shortage

Just Posted

Kitchen fire doused in West Kelowna

All occupants evacuated safely from home

Kelowna Falcons grab extra innings win

The Falcons overcame a 4-run deficit against the Yamika Valley Pippins Wednesday night

Kelowna Cultural Plan is open and wants your feedback

Do the survey online and have your say on how the city should invest in the arts

Kelowna city councillor speaks to Rutland residents about McCurdy project

‘I feel like I got more than a few next steps for my road,’ said Coun. Ryan Donn

Okanagan FC squeaks into playoffs despite loss at final home game

Okanagan FC claimed final playoff spot in their first year in the Pacific Coast Soccer League

Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

Chynna Deese, of North Carolina, is one of three victims in a string of killings in northern B.C.

‘Struggling to understand’: Family, UBC pay tribute to lecturer killed in northern B.C.

Leonard Dyck was found dead near the truck Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky left when they went on the run

Summerland Rental Centre carries assortment of tools and equipment

Business has tools and supplies to help homeowners with improvement projects

Uber says it may not operate outside of Metro Vancouver over driver shortage

The province has said ride-hailing drivers must have a Class 4 licence

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny skies in the forecast today

Your weather forecast for Thursday July 25th, 2019.

Update: Alberta man on motorcycle seriously injured in Highway 1 collision in Salmon Arm

Westbound traffic moving slowly, eastbound traffic being rerouted on Highway 97

Air conditioning disputes are causing ‘cold wars’ in B.C. workplaces: report

As more offices turn to using air conditioning, employees are split on the ideal room temperature

Sister of Andrew Berry recalls urging brother to seek help

Sister of Oak Bay father accused in daughters’ deaths takes stand

Father of suspect in 3 B.C. deaths expects son will go out in ‘blaze of glory’

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are suspects in three deaths in northern B.C.

Most Read