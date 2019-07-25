West Kelowna’s Music in the Park offers back-to-back nights of fun

Juno nominated singer, songwriter Crystal Shawanda will bring her country and blues to the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre on Friday, July 26. (Contributed)

Be sure to mark your calendars for this weekend as the City of West Kelowna’s beloved Music in the Park concert series is offering a special bonus round.

That’s right — two nights of free music in Memorial Park at the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre.

Crystal Shawanda, Juno award nominated and winner of the 2013 Indigenous Music Album of the Year, will take the stage at 8 p.m. on Friday night.

Hailing from the Wikwemikong reserve on an island in Ontario, Shawanda was taught to sing and play guitar by her parents, but it wasn’t until her brother introduced her to the blues that she really found her sound.

Her music bridges country stylings with bluesy charm, taking inspiration from Muddy Waters and B.B. King.

Shawanda will be bringing her tunes—including songs from her new album, VooDoo Woman—to life in this can’t miss concert.

She will be supported by opening act Michael Daniels, a prairie-raised, B.C.-educated, up-and-coming country singer and songwriter.

But don’t burn out your dancing shoes just yet, because on Saturday the Shawn Lightfoot Band and Keala Morazain will take to the stage to give Music in the Park goers an extra dose of live music.

Vernon’s four-piece Shawn Lightfoot Band will perform their fan-favourite set list boasting crowd-pleasing rock, country and pop cover tunes at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Keala Morazain will take the stage just before to help warm up the crowd. Morazain is a talented young singer from Lake Country who has performed at events including Live In Lake Country. If you haven’t seen her yet, check this out:

Emerging bands will kickoff both shows at 6:40 p.m. so be sure to get there early to support the local talent and beat the lines for the food trucks.

Nomadic Bannock, Kona Ice of Central Okanagan, Dosa Crepes and Peter Ze German will be on-site to ensure concert-goers are well fed and energized.

