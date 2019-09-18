The Goats Peak Regional Park sign unveiled on Wednesday, Sept. 18. (Photo - Jayson Zilkie/Facebook)

West Kelowna’s new Goats Peak Park opening

The Regional District of the Central Okanagan bought the property 5 years ago

Five years after the Regional District of the Central Okanagan purchased the property, Goats Peak Regional Park has opened in West Kelowna.

The $5 million park was purchased in 2014 and opened its gates for visitors Wednesday morning.

At 52 hectares, the park’s location on Seclusion Bay Road in West Kelowna will provide visitors yet another Central Okanagan park with great views of the area and the lake.

RDCO board chairwoman Gail Given celebrated the opening of the park alongside West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom and Westbank First Nation Chief Roxanne Lindley.

“Opening Goats Peak fulfills one of the important environmental areas identified by the regional board in our strategic priorities for this term,” said Given.

“The main park access and trails allow residents to learn about and connect with nature while increasing the number of hectares of regional parks now available for use.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to expand our interpretation program and raise even more awareness about the importance of the animals and plants that live on these lands to the Okanagan People.”

READ MORE: Mayor says speculation tax is misplaced in West Kelowna

According to an RDCO release, Goats Peak Regional Park fills a significant gap in the Okanagan Trail. The continuous recreational trail between the Bennett Bridge and Peachland and protects a sizable portion of ecologically significant lands.

“Goats Peak is a significant area to the syilx Okanagan people. It’s a place of deep spirituality, ceremony and celebration; rich with animals, plants and medicines to support our people,” said Chief Lindley.

“WFN worked closely with RDCO to ensure the focus was as much on protection as it was on becoming a public space. Opening it up means we all take responsibility to ensure its health remains in-tact for future generations.”

Included in the park are many unique ecosystems and a conservation area for shore spawning Kokanee fish.

More information is available at regionaldistrict.com.

