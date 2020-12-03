Westbank First Nation extends rental increase freeze

Rental increase notices will not come into effect until July 2021

Renters on Westbank First Nation (WFN) land need not worry about rent increases for an additional six months.

WFN has extended its rental increase freeze to July 2021 from January 2021, in recognition of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

While rent increase notices can be served to residential tenants, they cannot take effect until July 1.

As determined by the band council in September, the following changes also remain in effect:

Landlords and tenants may enter into a rent/utility repayment agreement for unpaid rent and/or utilities, although a repayment agreement is not required;

A Notice to End a Residential Tenancy can be issued for non-payment or late payment of rent or utilities, or non-payment of an issued monetary order; and

Landlords are permitted to enter rental units with proper notice while following public health measures.

WFN Council and staff continue to monitor the pandemic situation as it relates to tenancy matters.

