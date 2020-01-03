The location of where the Okanagan artwork will be put (photo courtesy of WFN)

Westbank First Nation looking for artists to complete wall project

The artwork will be located on an apartment building along Falcon Lane in Westbank

It could be your next big break as an artist.

The Westbank First Nation (WFN) is looking for local Okanagan Syilx artists to help complete an artwork project around Falcon Lane in Westbank.

READ MORE: Westbank First Nation unveils new $9 million renovated school

WFN said the design would be painted on a local apartment complex and would showcase traditional and contemporary Syilx artwork in the community.

With the design, WFN is also asking the Syilx artists to showcase the surrounding area as it was pre-contact.

Interested artists can send their submissions via email or by hardcopy to the Westbank First Nation at 101-515 Highway 97 South in Kelowna.

The closing date for the submission is Jan. 9 at 2:00 PM and the winning artist will be awarded their contract by Jan. 16.

Just last month, the WFN unveiled freshly-painted artwork around their renovated sənsisyustən House of Learning centre.

For more information on the project, you can visit WFN’s website.

