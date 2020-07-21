Westbank First Nation is ‘cautiously hopeful’ that the curve will flatten again, even as cases increase in the Okanagan. (Contributed)

Westbank First Nation responds to recent uptick in COVID-19 cases

WFN’s CAO Pat Fosbery said they are concerned, but will follow Dr. Bonnie Henry’s directions

Despite a spike in recent COVID-19 cases in the Okanagan, Westbank First Nation (WFN) is cautiously hopeful about the community’s reopening.

WFN’s chief administrative officer Pat Fosbery said they’re concerned about the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Kelowna and West Kelowna, but are confident that as long as people continue to do their part in minimizing exposures, the curve will slowly flatten down again.

Fosbery said the nation has been closely following provincial plans and messaging with regards to reopening.

“Through this whole pandemic, we’ve always looked to closely align our actions with (provincial health officer) Dr. Bonnie Henry,” he said.

“We watch her and listen to her messaging and it’s something we try to move lock and step with the province as well.”

He said he regularly communicates with other municipalities as well to see how their reopening activities are going, how they’re handling personal protective equipment (PPE), and how they get the message out to their residents.

So far, reopening has been going well for the nation. As of the end of June, most WFN facilities have reopened, including WFN’s Sportcourt, Sncəwips Heritage Museum, the Health and Wellness Building, parks, and beaches with sports fields open for casual use only.

“It’s been going well, but we’re careful as well. We’re practising social distancing and good hygiene. We have messaging and signage in public places.

We discuss it regularly as a team to ensure that we’re alleviating those anxieties and address the situation on a case by case basis as well,” he added.

Despite the surge, he said they won’t be closing down facilities again though if they had to do it, WFN is ready to do so.

“Right now, we’re at Phase 3 of reopening just as Dr. Henry has recommended and just like where the rest of the province is.”

“We’re just cautiously hopeful. Yes, there’s a spike but I think people anticipate as you go through something like this, that there is going to be a bit of ebb and flow and it’s not just going to be a smooth path,” Fosbery said.

He also confirmed that measures are in place for WFN’s elementary school, sənsisyustən House of Learning, to reopen in the fall. So far, the school and staff are equipped to have in-person learning for all students, but parents who feel they want to keep their children at home are free to do so.

READ: COVID-19: National initiative encourages Canadians to support local

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria police chief nabs driver in Lamborghini going 80 kilometres over speed limit
Next story
UPDATE: Missing Alberta man found

Just Posted

Westbank First Nation responds to recent uptick in COVID-19 cases

WFN’s CAO Pat Fosbery said they are concerned, but will follow Dr. Bonnie Henry’s directions

Kelowna Fire Department asks residents to trim yards to prevent fires

The department also reminded residents that open burning is prohibited on public, private property

Easter Seals charity organization hosting virtual camp-out for BC residents

The virtual “Great B.C. Camp Out” on Aug. 1 is targeted for families who are missing out on camping

COVID-19: National initiative encourages Canadians to support local

Canadians are encouraged to buy local on July 25 to revive the economy

Kelowna’s Landmark District selected for new Aerospace Marketing Centre of Excellence

Burgeoning technology and aerospace sectors cited as factors for the region’s selection

BC Parks considering a day-use pass system for popular locations to avoid overcrowding

Although some parks have reopened, B.C.’s busiest parks have remained shut

Okanagan camping trip makes Delta resident $75,000 richer

Kimberly Beavan won $75,000 on a Platinum Fortunes Scratch & Win ticket

Two U.S. boaters fined after B.C. RCMP find they broke COVID rules in Canadian waters

Tourists, whale watching vessel fined for violating the Quarantine Act

Support shown from home at Vernon’s virtual Midsummer’s Eve

Unprecendented event raised more than $19,000 for art gallery

Vancouver Pride Society bans BC Liberals from annual parade after ad controversy

VPS threatened the ban last week if action wasn’t taken against Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness

B.C. catching up on COVID-19 scheduled surgery backlog

More than half of cancelled procedures made up by June

Premier Horgan voices support for Summerland mayor

The B.C. premier gave a shoutout to Mayor Toni Boot on social media

Victoria police chief nabs driver in Lamborghini going 80 kilometres over speed limit

Driver was caught going 170 km/h on the Pat Bay Highway

Not a chef: Buying local

Okanagan resident Andrew Levangie writes a new food column for Black Press Media

Most Read