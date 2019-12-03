The First Nation’s boutique shop is now open for business (photo courtesy of Spirit of the Lake Native Boutique Facebook page)

Westbank First Nation welcomes new business

Spirit of the Lake Native Boutique celebrated grand opening this past Sunday

The Westbank First Nation (WFN) officially has one more business in its community.

Local residents gathered at the Spirit of the Lake Native Boutique on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 12 p.m. at 1960-A Nancey Way to celebrate the store’s grand opening.

READ MORE: Carli’s Cultural Connections: Westbank First Nation history

During the opening celebrations, attendees were treated to a prayer and blessing, a ribbon cutting and light refreshments while they shopped.

The store offers over 170 Indigenous items like artwork, jewelry and household items that have been collected from across Canada, according to the WFN.

The business was put together by store owner Tasha Swite, who said the store was created in honour of her own Syilx culture.

For more on the new business, you can visit their Facebook page.

According to the WFN, there are 485 businesses on its lands.

