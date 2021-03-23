Westbank rental rate freeze extended to 2022

Landlords are prohibited from raising rental costs, without mutual agreement, until Jan. 2022

Rental prices in Westbank will remain the same for the remainder of the year after local officials extended a rental rate freeze through the rest of the year.

On Tuesday, March 23, Westbank First Nation (WFN) announced the freeze would be extended from July 1, 2021, to Jan. 1, 2022. WFN explained that rental rate increase notices can still be served; however, they won’t come into effect until next year.

The measure originally came about in an attempt to provide financial relief due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to WFN, landlords and tenants may enter into a rent or utility repayment agreement for unpaid costs, but this is not required.

That said, landlords can terminate a residential tenancy agreement for non-payment or late payment of rent or utilities. They are also permitted to enter rental units with proper notice while following proper public health measures.

For more information, visit Wfn.ca/programs-services/housing/tenancy.htm.

