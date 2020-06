Maintenance closing raod between Traders Cove and Pine Point near Kelowna July 8

Okanagan motorists travelling overnight are advised of a road closure.

Westside Road will be closed in both directions starting Wednesday, July 8 at 8 p.m. until Thursday, July 9 at 6 a.m. Maintenance is planned between Traders Cove Road and Pine Point Court near Kelowna. No detours will be available.

For further information visit Drivebc.ca.

