Westside Road closed after logging truck tips over, vehicles crash

The road is closed at Bear Creek Road and emergency crews are on scene

Snow causes issues on Westside Road. (Mandi Poss/ Facebook)

Westside Road is closed at Bear Creek Road following several vehicles incidents due to snowy conditions.

Drivers are reporting black ice and snowy road conditions near Trader’s Cove.

A logging truck appears to have toppled over in the area about 7 a.m.

Emergency crews are on scene trying to clear the area.

There is no detour available.

#WestKelowna – Reports of a closure on #WestsideRoad at Bear Creek Rd. Crews are on scene, assessment in progress. #Kelowna — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 6, 2021

