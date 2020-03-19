WFN temporarily closes all facilities to public due to COVID-19 pandemic

Despite closures, WFN said non-essential staff will continue to be paid

The Westbank First Nation (WFN) has temporarily closed all of its facilities to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Closures include WFN’s Archaeology Building, Community Services Building, Elders Hall, Lindley Building, Russell Building, Scenswips Heritage Museum, Sensisyusten House of learning, Youth & Recreation Centre and the Westbank Child Development Centre.

WFN said it will also continue to pay its non-essential staff and those who need to stay home because of childcare issues or compromised immune systems during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our government continues to operate in a variety of ways, and no one should suffer a reduction in compensation as a result of COVID-19 response measures,” said WFN Chief Chris Derickson.

Derickson has also posted daily videos online to keep WFN members updated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the facility closures, WFN said staff will continue to operate its departments and provide essential services to the community.

For more information on the COVID-19 pandemic, you can visit WFN’s website.

