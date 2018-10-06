What’s happening for Thanksgiving weekend

The Capital News has highlighted popular Thanksgiving events this weekend

It’s Thanksgiving weekend and to celebrate fall we’ve gathered a list of events you can enjoy this weekend.

Fall Harvest Dinner

Join Ex Nihilo Vineyard for a beautiful evening as it celebrates the fall season with Kelowna’s songwriter Ben Klick. Enjoy a canapé reception followed by a locally sourced and wine paired dinner featuring Alberta Spring Creek beef. Participate in both a live and silent auction to benefit the Parkinson Society of British Columbia. The event runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. tonight.

Thanksgiving Flower Arrangements

The Vibrant Vine is offering a workshop to create your very own gorgeous autumn arrangement for your Thanksgiving celebration, where an expert florist will take you step-by-step on the creation of your centrepiece today from 1 to 4 p.m.

Thanksgiving at the Market

The Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters Market is hosting a Thanksgiving Market, complete with everything you will need for your table, from the freshest produce, meats, cheeses, desserts, floral and great craft options to make this Thanksgiving a memorable one. The market is on today until 3 p.m.

View this post on Instagram

Market Haul 🍓🍓🍓

A post shared by Jillian Harris (@jillian.harris) on

Okanagan Marathon

Join us for a Family Festival Weekend during the 24th annual Okanagan Marathon taking place on Thanksgiving weekend. Run along scenic Okanagan Lake and finish at City Park as spectators cheer you on.

Runners and walkers of all stripes will enjoy fast times on this Boston qualifying course that is one of Canada’s flatter and faster courses. Races are held until 6 p.m. tonight.

Thanksgiving Dinner

Join us at Smack DAB this holiday weekend for a delicious three-course Thanksgiving dinner menu with optional local BC wine pairings.

Available Saturday, Oct. 6 and 7. Reservations recommended. Please call 250-860-4488 for more information.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sunny weather ahead for Kelowna
Next story
3 hand grenades brought to B.C. police station, cause evacuation

Just Posted

What’s happening for Thanksgiving weekend

The Capital News has highlighted popular Thanksgiving events this weekend

Sunny weather ahead for Kelowna

Bring out the sunglasses

Kelowna Rockets lose to Royals

The Rockets are heading south for their game tonight

Seether to deliver mix of classics, new songs on Oct. 23

The hard rock band is co-headling alongside Stone Temple Pilots at the SOEC

Lake Country candidates weigh in on waterfront access

Every week, the Calendar will ask candidates questions

What are you thankful for? Readers share their thoughts

Use #YourKelowna in to let us know what you’re grateful for this weekend

3 hand grenades brought to B.C. police station, cause evacuation

The person, who Richmond RCMP suspect did not have any malicious intent, brought the pre-WWII era hand grenades to the Steveston police station.

Vancity online banking remains down for 3rd day

Credit union has ruled out hacking and data breaches as reasons for outage but cause still unknown

‘We just got Banksy-ed’: Artwork self-destructs moments after $1.4 million sale

Spray-painted canvas ‘Girl With Balloon’ by elusive street artist Banksy went through a shredder just minutes after being sold for three-times its pre-sale estimate

‘Any team in this league can beat any team:’ Lions not underestimating Argos

Saturday will be the first time DeVier Posey lines up against his former teammates on the Toronto Argonauts

VIDEO: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau names first Arctic and offshore patrol ship

The ship is the first of at least five Arctic and offshore patrol vessels that will be tasked with patrolling Canadian waters, including the Arctic

B.C. marijuana rules say where you can’t smoke or vape

Fine set at $230 for smoking cannabis, only $58 for vaping

B.C. tent city campers break into empty elementary for ‘Schoolhouse Squat’

Homeless camp residents and supporters in Nanaimo announce they’ve ‘claimed’ school

Reversing overdoses, saving lives: How prevention sites keep stopping deaths

Campbell River overdose prevention site has reversed 19 overdoses since 2017 – AIDS Vancouver Island

Most Read