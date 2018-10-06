What’s happening for Thanksgiving weekend

The Capital News has highlighted popular Thanksgiving events this weekend

It’s Thanksgiving weekend and to celebrate fall we’ve gathered a list of events you can enjoy this weekend.

Fall Harvest Dinner

Join Ex Nihilo Vineyard for a beautiful evening as it celebrates the fall season with Kelowna’s songwriter Ben Klick. Enjoy a canapé reception followed by a locally sourced and wine paired dinner featuring Alberta Spring Creek beef. Participate in both a live and silent auction to benefit the Parkinson Society of British Columbia. The event runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. tonight.

Thanksgiving Flower Arrangements

The Vibrant Vine is offering a workshop to create your very own gorgeous autumn arrangement for your Thanksgiving celebration, where an expert florist will take you step-by-step on the creation of your centrepiece today from 1 to 4 p.m.

Thanksgiving at the Market

The Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters Market is hosting a Thanksgiving Market, complete with everything you will need for your table, from the freshest produce, meats, cheeses, desserts, floral and great craft options to make this Thanksgiving a memorable one. The market is on today until 3 p.m.

Okanagan Marathon

Join us for a Family Festival Weekend during the 24th annual Okanagan Marathon taking place on Thanksgiving weekend. Run along scenic Okanagan Lake and finish at City Park as spectators cheer you on.

Runners and walkers of all stripes will enjoy fast times on this Boston qualifying course that is one of Canada’s flatter and faster courses. Races are held until 6 p.m. tonight.

Thanksgiving Dinner

Join us at Smack DAB this holiday weekend for a delicious three-course Thanksgiving dinner menu with optional local BC wine pairings.

Available Saturday, Oct. 6 and 7. Reservations recommended. Please call 250-860-4488 for more information.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

