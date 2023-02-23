A pre-trial conference for Curtis Sagmoen was adjourned Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

A pre-trial conference for Curtis Sagmoen was adjourned Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Wheels of justice moving slowly in case of notorious North Okanagan man

Curtis Sagmoen’s pre-trial conference was adjourned Wednesday, Feb. 22

A notorious North Okanagan man is experiencing some delays in his court proceedings.

Curtis Sagmoen had a pre-trial conference hearing in Vernon court Wednesday, Feb. 22, but the hearing was adjourned before it could be concluded, confirms Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service.

The pre-trial conference has now been set for March 15 at 9:30 a.m.

Sagmoen is before the courts on an 11-count information alleging a variety of breaches of his probation order. He was arrested on April 26, 2022, for failing to comply with his probation order. At a bail hearing on May 4, he was released on all of his current charges on $1,000 cash bail, with several conditions.

Sagmoen’s release came days after a charge of assaulting a female police officer was stayed by the Crown on April 26, 2022. That same day, he was charged with three counts of failing to comply with a probation order. He was then charged with five more counts of breaching probation on April 28.

Sagmoen has a history of crimes against sex trade workers.

On Dec. 20, 2019, he was found guilty of wearing a disguise and threatening a sex trade worker with a shotgun. He was given time served and 36 months probation.

Two months later, Sagmoen was again found guilty on an assault charge involving a different woman in the industry. In this case, Sagmoen had caused the woman bodily harm by running into her with an ATV at the Salmon River Road property where he resided.

He also pleaded guilty to assault for an incident involving a sex worker in Maple Ridge in 2013.

The Sagmoen farm on Salmon River Road was the subject of an extensive search in October 2017 after the remains of Traci Genereaux were discovered. Police consider her death suspicious but have yet to lay charges.

Sagmoen’s probation conditions include a ban from having any contact with sex trade workers.

READ MORE: High Court won’t hear appeal from media outlet in Jake Virtanen sex assault case

READ MORE: Man charged with six counts of arson after series of fires in BC’s Heritage Park

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

CourtCrimeVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Federal disaster aid program for 2021 B.C. floods now tops $1 billion
Next story
Vernon residents vexed by new cemetery rules

Just Posted

Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield address B.C. Legislature on affordable housing. (Photo/B.C. Legislature video)
‘Kelowna another victim of premier’s housing flub’: MLA Renee Merrifield

(Black Press file photo)
RCMP search for man accused of groping woman in downtown Kelowna

Minister of International Development Harjit S. Sajjan. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Big bucks for Central Okanagan businesses to boost tourism

Kelowna City Councillor Luke Stack. (Photo/City of Kelowna video)
City council to tee up future of Kelowna Springs Golf course