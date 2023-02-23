Wheels of justice moving slowly in case of notorious North Okanagan man

A notorious North Okanagan man is experiencing some delays in his court proceedings.

Curtis Sagmoen had a pre-trial conference hearing in Vernon court Wednesday, Feb. 22, but the hearing was adjourned before it could be concluded, confirms Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service.

The pre-trial conference has now been set for March 15 at 9:30 a.m.

Sagmoen is before the courts on an 11-count information alleging a variety of breaches of his probation order. He was arrested on April 26, 2022, for failing to comply with his probation order. At a bail hearing on May 4, he was released on all of his current charges on $1,000 cash bail, with several conditions.

Sagmoen’s release came days after a charge of assaulting a female police officer was stayed by the Crown on April 26, 2022. That same day, he was charged with three counts of failing to comply with a probation order. He was then charged with five more counts of breaching probation on April 28.

Sagmoen has a history of crimes against sex trade workers.

On Dec. 20, 2019, he was found guilty of wearing a disguise and threatening a sex trade worker with a shotgun. He was given time served and 36 months probation.

Two months later, Sagmoen was again found guilty on an assault charge involving a different woman in the industry. In this case, Sagmoen had caused the woman bodily harm by running into her with an ATV at the Salmon River Road property where he resided.

He also pleaded guilty to assault for an incident involving a sex worker in Maple Ridge in 2013.

The Sagmoen farm on Salmon River Road was the subject of an extensive search in October 2017 after the remains of Traci Genereaux were discovered. Police consider her death suspicious but have yet to lay charges.

Sagmoen’s probation conditions include a ban from having any contact with sex trade workers.

Brendan Shykora

CourtCrimeVernon