Pennask Summit. (Google image)

White Rock man dead after vehicle rollover near Kelowna

RCMP suggest that icy road conditions may have been a factor

A 63-year-old White Rock man has died after a single-vehicle rollover Saturday morning.

According to a West Kelowna RCMP news release, emergency medical crews responded to the rollover at approximately 6:50 a.m. on Highway 97C near the Pennask Summit.

“Police have learned that the drive of a grey Toyota 4-Runner had been eastbound on the freeway when he lost control, left the roadway and ultimately rolled over onto its roof,” the release states, which was issued on Monday.

The driver and lone occupant, a 63-year-old White Rock man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Preliminary findings at the scene suggest that icy road conditions may have played a role in this crash,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in the release. “Motorist travelling interior mountain passes are reminded to prepare for sudden weather and road condition changes and adjust their speeds accordingly.”

The identity of the deceased has not been release, and RCMP said it’s supporting the BC Coroners Service in continuing the investigation.

RCMP are requesting anyone who witnessed the crash, or have any information that may assist with the ongoing investigation, to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

Previous story
Political heavyweights hit Washington in hunt for NAFTA deal
Next story
Aquilini-linked ranch fined $70,000 for storing cranes on farmland

Just Posted

Kelowna Big Bike set to ride

Proceeds from the bike go to the Heart and Stroke Foundation

White Rock man dead after vehicle rollover near Kelowna

RCMP suggest that icy road conditions may have been a factor

Gas prices spike overnight in Kelowna

It’s going to cost a lot more to drive around this week.

Kelowna among Top 20 “rattiest” cities

Rats — they’re here and they’ve earned Kelowna a dubious distinction

Gangland slaying left mark on Kelowna

It’s been a few days since Kelowna residents learned that a plea deal may have been struck.

VIDEO: B.C. man recognized for spinning basketball on toothbrush

Abbotsford man holds world record for longest duration of time of 60.5 seconds

KIJHL’s Chiefs name Law new head coach

Ken Law, who coached for eight seasons in Osoyoos, has 40 years of coaching experience.

Political heavyweights hit Washington in hunt for NAFTA deal

Officials from Prime Minister’s office, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland part of talks

Greenbelt Microgreens recall in B.C., Alberta, due to Listeria concerns

Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there have been no illnesses linked to the microgreens

Commit to harassment-free environment or forego federal arts funding: Joly

$552,000 coming from feds for training so arts organizations build, maintain respectful workplaces

Aquilini-linked ranch fined $70,000 for storing cranes on farmland

Pitt Meadows council supporting application to Agricultural Land Commission

Minister calls out misogyny, but PM says too soon to talk motive in van attack

Alek Minassian is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder

Decorated Canadian pairs skaters Duhamel and Radford officially retire

The Ontario duo took bronze in pairs at the Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea

B.C. man’s great-aunt among 10 victims of Toronto attack

Dorothy Sewell was one of 10 people killed on Monday after a man in a van mowed down dozens of people

Most Read