The B.C. Wildfire Service is battling a fire on the Okanagan Connector about 40 kilometres from West Kelowna Wednesday, July 14. The fire is estimated to be 40 hectares in size.

Wildfire breaks out off Okanagan Connector

Blaze about 40 kilometres from West Kelowna started Wednesday evening, July 14

The B.C. Wildfire Service is responding to a fire termed the Brenda Creek Fire burning south of the Okanagan Connector Wednesday evening, July 14.

The blaze is about 40 kilometres from West Kelowna and estimated to be 40 hectares in size, as well as highly visible from the roadside.

There are currently six B.C. Wildfire Service personnel responding to this incident with three helicopters, air tanker support and additional resources en route.

The fire is classified at this time as out of control.

