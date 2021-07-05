Wildfire burning east of Cherryville

Four fires burning, two more under control around North Okanagan: BC Wildfire

B.C. Wildfire is reporting a 15-hectare out-of-control fire in the area east of Cherryville on July 5, 2021. (BC Wildfire Dashboard)

A 15-hectare fire is reportedly burning out of control east of Cherryville.

The B.C. Wildfire Dashboard pinpoints the fire north of Keefer Lake Forest Service Road and around six kilometres west of the lake.

The fire was reportedly discovered July 2 and there is no suspected cause at this time.

B.C. Wildfire Services has yet to provide more detail on the fire, but this story will be updated when that becomes available.

Two new fires were also sparked east of Mabel Lake near Enderby.

One, near Tsuius Creek, is estimated around 0.4 hectares in size. The other, around the Morgan Forest Service Road, is less than 0.01 hectares in size.

A 0.6-hectare fire sparked July 3 near Clarly Creek Road on the opposite side of the lake near Hidden Lake. The provincial agency has this fire reported as out of control and the cause is yet to be determined.

A fire burning north in the Kingfisher area, near Stony Lake, has since had its status changed to being held.

A suspected human-caused fire that burned around 0.4 hectares in the Yankee Flats area is deemed under control.

A provincewide fire ban prohibiting campfires and Category 2 and 3 open burns went into effect June 30 at 12 p.m. Those found in violation could face fines.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

B.C. Wildfires 2021