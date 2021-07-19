Wildfire burning near Coquihalla grows to 400 hectares

July Mountain fire has been burning since Tuesday, July 13

A wildfire of note along the Coquihalla Highway southeast of Boston Bar has grown to 400 hectares.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, the July Mountain fire has been burning since July 13, reportedly sparked by lightning.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation alert for 25 properties in Electoral Area N. For more information about the evacuation alert, contact the TNRD at 250-377-7188.

READ ALSO: Forest fire at Eleven Mile Creek being held at 45 hectares

There are 299 active fires in B.C. as of Monday afternoon and a total of more than 1,100 that have burned this year.

More to come.

@adamEditor18

adam.louis@ ahobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021