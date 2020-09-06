The Penticton-area fire up Green Mountain Road is now 1.5 hectares in size. This photo was taken when the fire was at 0.2 hectares. (Photo - Phil McLachlan)

Wildfire near Apex Mountain held at 1.5 hectares, threatening no structures

The fire was first reported on Friday at 3:49 p.m.

The wildfire up Green Mountain Road, between Penticton and Apex Mountain, is being held at 1.5 hectares and is not threatening any structures.

On Saturday, Sept. 4, locals located roughly 2 kilometers down the road were preparing to move if necessary.

Gagan Libhran, fire information officer with the Kamloops Fire Centre said the status of the fire is still out of control.

“It is mostly a smoldering ground fire, but there is still smoke in the area, so it might be visible to the public,” said Libhran.

Today, 13 BC Wildfire Service personnel that continue to apply water and extinguish hot spots on the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but is suspected to be person-caused.

“Our Fire Origin Specialist is going to investigate if there was any lighting in the area outside of what we are aware of,” said Libhran.

The fire was first reported Friday at 3:49 p.m. Several Penticton Fire Department units attended before turning the scene over to BC Wildfire Service.

READ MORE: Woman dies while paddleboarding on Okanagan Lake

READ MORE: GALLERY: BC Wildfire crews battling fire near Apex Mountain

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Swimming advisory lifted for Rotary Beach in Kelowna
Next story
VIDEO: COSAR airlifts injured dirt biker near Bear Lake to hospital

Just Posted

VIDEO: COSAR airlifts injured dirt biker near Bear Lake to hospital

The rescue took place on Sept. 5, 2020

Wildfire near Apex Mountain held at 1.5 hectares, threatening no structures

The fire was first reported on Friday at 3:49 p.m.

Woman dies while paddleboarding on Okanagan Lake

A Go Fund Me has been created for the late Christine Sebesta

Swimming advisory lifted for Rotary Beach in Kelowna

The initial swimming advisory was issued on Sept. 5

QUIZ: How much do you really know about work and labour

The Labour Day weekend, in early September, is a time to celebrate workers

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

‘I definitely cried’: Mother orca that carried her dead calf for 17 days gives birth again

Baby J57 spotted in B.C. waters on Saturday

Okanagan cyclist suffers injuries in alleged hit-and-run

Vehicle in Vernon allegedly failed to stop after collision; injuries non-life-threatening

North Okanagan Knights add three in dispersal draft, trade veteran D-man

The KIJHL held draft of players from three teams who have opted out of 2020-21 season

Flu vaccine orders up in Canada as simultaneous COVID and flu infections feared

Recent study shows the pandemic may be pushing more people to get flu vaccine

Alaskans fined, taken to U.S. after allegedly violating Quarantine Act in B.C.

Spokeswoman Dawn Roberts says a vehicle with Alaska licence plates sparked suspicion

Okanagan athlete part of Canadian tennis history

Stunning five-set upset of 8th seed propels Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil into the fourth round at US Open

B.C. man makes ‘facehugger’ mask during COVID-19 pandemic

It took Owen Chester of Chilliwack about 20 hours to make the leather face mask

Painted chairs to brighten Okanagan communities

Lake Country community project fills void left by cancelled ArtWalk festival

Most Read