Wildfire near Merritt creates smoke for drivers on Coquihalla

Coldwater River fire was estimated at seven hectares Aug. 3 and classified as out of control

The BC Wildfire Service reported that 10 personnel were working on the Coldwater River wildfire on Aug. 3, 2020. (Black Press file photo)

Some drivers on the Coquihalla have been seeing smoke due to a wildfire near Merritt.

The Coldwater River wildfire was estimated at seven hectares on Monday, Aug. 3 and was classified as out of control.

Located about 27 kilometres west of Merritt, it was adjacent to Highway 5.

The Kamloops Fire Centre reported that 10 Wildfire BC personnel were working onsite to establish control lines.

The Coldwater River wildfire was just one of 19 wildfires burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre on Aug. 3, 13 of which were sparked on Aug. 1 and 2. Half of the 19 fires were caused by lightning, one was caused by persons and the cause of the other nine remained unknown.

No structures were reported to be threatened.

