Wildfire smoke settling into the Southern Interior

Expect the haze from area wildfires to get a bit thicker as they day wears on.

Environment Canada has issued another special air quality warning, relating to ever-changing smogginess of local skies.

Their Air Quality Health Index rating currently has conditions pegged at five, which means it’s a moderate risk. For people with health complications, the elderly and infants strenuous activities should be curtailed.

For people who are in good health, there’s currently no need to modify usual outdoor activities unless you experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation.

During a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour.

Environment Canada also pointed out that wildfire smoke is a natural part of our environment but it is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health.

Stay inside if you have breathing difficulties. Find an indoor place that’s cool and ventilated. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help. If you open the windows you may let in more polluted air. If your home isn’t air-conditioned, consider going to a public place that is air-conditioned.

For more information on current air quality, see: www.bcairquality.ca.

Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.

