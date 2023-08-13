The Rossmoore Lake Wildfire has been burning south of Kamloops since July 21, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service)

The Rossmoore Lake Wildfire has been burning south of Kamloops since July 21, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service)

Wildfire south of Kamloops continues to threaten Lac Le Jeune

The fire has been burning since July 21

The Rossmoore Lake wildfire continues to burn 10 kilometres south of Kamloops.

The fire is currently estimated at 7,249 hectares.

Crews are working on the northwest flank to conduct patrols and spot fire containment. Firefighters are also along McConnell Road using direct attack, hand ignition, and mop up techniques.

The fire is close to Lac Le Jeune. As part of structure protection a 12 foot wet line is being set up.

A planned ignition could be conducted through the afternoon if conditions allow.

READ MORE: Canadian evacuees tell of chaotic scenes in Maui wildfire ‘war zone’

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresKamloops

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Indigenous journalist association renamed for inclusivity
Next story
Increased temperatures, wind gusts expected Sunday for East Adams Lake fire

Just Posted

A crash involving a motorcycle has slowed traffic on Highway 33 west of Kelowna. (Google Maps)
Motorcycle crash slows traffic on Highway 33 east of Kelowna

Two vehicle crash at Spall Road and Enterprise Court in Kelowna on Aug. 13, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Two unrelated crashes within minutes of each other on Kelowna’s Spall Road

Ethan Marshall dives for a touchdown in the third quarter of the Okanagan Sun- Kamloops Broncos matchup on Saturday, Aug. 12 from Kelowna’s Apple Bowl. (Marissa Baecker- Shoot the Breeze Photography)
Strong second half propels Okanagan Sun past Kamloops

Rock the Lake 2023. (Jen Komzak/Facebook)
A head-bangin’ good time at annual rock festival in Kelowna