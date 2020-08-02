(B.C. Wildfire Dashboard)

Reported Big White wildfire dubbed ‘smoke chase’

Crews responded to the area but could not locate a fire

B.C. Wildfire crews found nothing after a wildfire was reported on a Big White forest service road earlier today (Aug. 2).

“It was considered a smoke chase. We had crews out and they could not locate the fire,” said Kamloops Fire Centre information officer Gagan Lidhran. “At this point in time, we have removed it from our active wildfire list.”

However, the B.C. Wildfire Service is aware of the report and will investigate the area again if they receive further reports.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

