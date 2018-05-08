Facebook: Merritt Fire Department

Wildfire sparks near Merritt

As residents in Merritt deal with flooding issues a wildfire broke out on Monday afternoon

As flood waters sweep across Highway 8 near Merritt, forcing evacuations in the Lower Nicola, fire crews battled a blaze south of the city.

RELATED: Flooding closes Highway 8 near Merritt

Monday afternoon, Merritt fire crews responded to a wildfire south of the city’s music festival site on the west side of the Nicola River.

According to the fire department, crews were unable to reach the blaze and had to call in the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire was estimated to be two hectares in size and is still considered active. The cause of the blaze is not known, although BC Wildfire Service is investigating.

The forest fire danger rating in Merritt is considered moderate.

RELATED: State of emergency declared between Kamloops and Merritt

An evacuation order is still in effect for the Lower Nicola mobile home park and four properties on Marshall Road. While an evacuation alert has been issued for seven properties in the Guichon Creek area.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lack of pipelines costing Canada billions: study
Next story
A new low: thief steals sandbags from B.C. home threatened by flood

Just Posted

Students involved with Kelowna Flag Day ceremony

The day honours VE Day, Victory in Europe Day

Waters: Flood watch becoming an annual event

Much higher than normal snowpack in the mountains renews fear of flooding

Renter’s paycheque are being stretched to the limit

A growing number of renters in Kelowna are spending in the crisis level

Kelowna dancer lands spot at Irish fesitval

Lauren Maier has been accepted to the 2018 Fusion Fighters Dance Fest in Limerick, Ireland.

Kelowna-made plan to deal with homelessness wins support

Journey Home Strategy creation moves to final stages

Pack your umbrella, rain on its way

Kelowna is expected to get a few days of rain this week

B.C. invests $5M for new school playground equipment

51 schools to benefit from the new program this year around the province

B.C. vet association bans cat declawing across province

New ban makes British Columbia second province in Canada to end the practice

Dianne Watts spent most of B.C. Liberal leadership rivals

$1.14 million was more than winner Andrew Wilkinson’s budget

Up to 40 people handed eviction notices in Penticton community

Residents of the Delta MHP were set to fight the evictions, but now feel they are without recourse

Okanagan Symphony goes big for season finale

The OSO presents Triomphe! in Kelowna May 11, Penticton May 12 and Vernon May 13

Resource minister confident Kinder Morgan will proceed

Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr believes Trans Mountain expansion will be agreed before May 31 deadline

Saskatchewan school shooter gets life in prison

He will not be eligible for parole for at least 10 years

Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna charged with assault

He will appear in court June 18, but Toronto Police wouldn’t provide more details

Most Read