Located approximately at Snowsell Creek, the fire is measured at 0.20 hectares and was caused by a person

A wildfire sparked near West Kelowna on Saturday (July 10), located approximately at Snowsell Creek.

The fire, measured at 0.20 hectares, was caused by a person, according to BC Wildfire Service. Capital News was told that the fire is currently being held.

More to come.

READ MORE: Update: Evacuation order lifted for Vernon wildfire

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan