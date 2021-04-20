Wildfire sparks off Coquihalla in Merritt

The wildfire is located near the Dollarama off of Highway 5

A wildfire has reportedly sparked off the Coquihalla Highway in Merritt near the Dollarama north of the Highway 5a interchange.

The BC Wildfire Service is aware of the blaze and currently has it estimated at .01 hectares.

A driver spotted the fire near the Highway 5 and 5A interchange about 4 p.m, Tuesday.

John Wekking, Merritt Road Report - Facebook

Coquihalla Road Report

Fire crews are on scene and drivers are being asked to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.

READ MORE: So far, fire season in Kamloops region about average

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coquihalla Highway